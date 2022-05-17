Boney Kapoor On Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood Debut: Who Does Not Like Getting Attention?

Doting father Boney Kapoor is elated that his youngest child Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. A couple of days ago, when Zoya unveiled the teaser of The Archies, many B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, etc., lauded the filmmaker for launching these star kids with such an interesting project and wished all of them good luck.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Boney Kapoor spoke about Khushi's Bollywood debut and said that she always wanted to pursue acting like her late mother Sridevi and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.

He told ETimes, "Kids don't come out with their true ambitions right from the start. They start by saying, 'I want to do modeling and other things'. They keep getting diverted from their main ambition. Finally, when they cross the age of 19-20, the thought that they want to act develops firmly in their mind."

He further said, "Who doesn't like glamour? Who doesn't like getting attention? Everyone in the world likes it whether it is in the entertainment field, academic field or sports world."

He went on to add that Khushi had expressed her desire to become an actor after Janhvi started shooting for Dhadak in 2018. He further said that owing to the same reason, he sent her to New York Film School in 2019.

"If Sridevi was around, she would have supported her like she supported Janhvi," asserted Kapoor.

He concluded by saying that he encourages all of his four kids to do what they want to do and support them in every way.