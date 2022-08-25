Boycott Gang Targets Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha!

Who would have thought that one day, it will become so difficult to please audience with the films' teasers and trailers? Something similar has been happening in Bollywood from the last few months! Netizens have become very peculiar about liking any movie, but that's not the worst part. If they are hurt or offended by any scene of the film or any statement given by actors/filmmakers, they are boycotting the film right away.

Recently, Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office and its poor storyline and stars' performances were not the only reason behind its failure. The film suffered to attract footfalls to theatres, because netizens at large boycotted the film. They were offended by Aamir's statement w.r.t. intolerance in India and vented out their anger on his film.

Apart from Aamir, netizens were also furious at Kareena Kapoor Khan for saying, "The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap Jaa Rahe Ho Na Film Dekhne? Mat Jao. Nobody has forced you."

Cut to present, netizens are now targeting Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha. Wondering why? Well, when Laal Singh Chaddha was boycotted by netizens, Hrithik came out in support of the film and owing to the same reason, netizens are vowing to boycott Vikram Vedha as well.

The hashtag 'boycott Vikram Vedha' is trending on Twitter and we wonder how the film will perform at the box office, as there's already so much of negativity around the film.

Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha will arrive in theatres on September 30, 2022.