Brahmastra 2: Alia Bhatt Feels Deepika Padukone Is A Perfect Choice To Play Amrita; Here's Why!

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has become a talking point after its theatrical release for various reasons. The netizens besides lauding Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Vanarastra, have also been discussing various theories about Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva's parents, Dev and Amrita after director Ayan Mukerji teased them with the announcement of the second film, Brahmastra Part: Dev.

Deepika Padukone's blink-and-you-miss appearance in the first part has led to speculations that she is essaying the role of Amrita. On the other hand, rumours are rife that either Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan might come onboard to play Dev.

Recommended Video

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor इस New look में Dharma Production के office पहुंचे, Video viral | FilmiBeat

While director Ayan Mukerji continues to remain tight-lipped about the casting of Brahmastra 2, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in a recent interview with India Today, spoke about who could play the parts of Dev and Amrita and the mystery surrounding the actors essaying those characters.

Alia told the news portal, "Right now, nobody outside the core team knows who is Dev and Amrita. It is good to have speculations on who will play these characters, but no one knows for now."

On being asked who does she see as Amrita, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star picked up Deepika Padukone's name. Explaining the reason behind the same, Alia said, "Deepika (Padukone) for sure for Amrita! She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature."

Meanwhile, Ranbir told the publication that according to him, Dev and Amrita are by far the most interesting characters in Brahmastra trilogy and that it's going to be exciting for any actor to play those roles.

"Where the cast is concerned, as in who to cast, I think the way Ayan is looking at the trilogy, the way Ayan is looking at the larger picture, I think it is very exciting. It is only going to get more exciting. We have an inclination in which direction it is going but it is only providing more excitement and more grandeur to the trilogy," the Sanju actor told the news portal.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to have a good run at the box office and has minted Rs 224.10 Crore (nett in all languages) as of now.