Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji Opens Up About Dev; Reacts To Speculations About Casting Ranveer Or Hrithik

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt minted a box office collection of Rs 225 Crore worldwide in its opening weekend and smashed several records. The first film in the fantasy epic titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva revolved around Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva and how he discovered his connection to Brahmastra, the Lord of all the weapons.

The film ended after announcing a sequel titled Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Since then, the social media is abuzz with various fan theories about how the franchise will step forward and Dev's casting.

In his latest interview with News18, director Ayan Mukerji spilled the beans about Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. He revealed that while the first film in the franchise took almost a decade in making, the second film will be out much sooner. Mukerji shared that they are eyeing for a December 2025 release.

The filmmaker told the tabloid that while Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was an introduction to the Brahmastra universe, the second film is really where the fireworks will begin.

News18 quoted him as saying, "The first part took a lot of time and things got further delayed due to the pandemic. That was the time when we started working on the next two parts. Brahmastra Part Two: Dev is really where the fireworks will begin. It will be bigger and better as it has always been a juicer film on paper. The second part will make the audience understand the entire problem related to Brahmastra. It will also answer who Dev is and there will be many more characters which will be introduced. I am really looking toward starting the next film as soon as we find our energies back."

Ayan revealed that the primary script of Brahmastra Part 2: Dev is in place. The filmmaker told the news portal that he was hanging out with his friends when the first part released. He said that he reached home late in the night and spent two hours working on the second part.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director said that since he had invested a lot of time for the first film, he wishes to take a vacation before rolling Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

He also shared that he is intrigued by the fan theories floating on social media about the various characters in Part 2.

"Just yesterday Alia shared a few fan theories with me and some of them really caught my attention. So we are going to give a hard knock and make the script of part two fresher and then we'll start looking into the production part. We have primarily locked the script. I am taking a lot of leanings from part one. There is a lot of feedback which we will look into and will try and include it and make the second part better than the first one," the portal quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that either Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan will step in to play Dev, the main protagonist in Brahmastra 2. However, Ayan remained tight-lipped about the casting and said, "I can't reveal who Dev is. I have been reading a lot of names but it will be a mystery for a while."

Meanwhile, which actor do you think would be an apt choice to play Dev? Let us know in the comment section below.