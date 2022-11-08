After ‘KGF’ Star Yash’s Refusal, ‘Brahmastra 2’ Team Wants Vijay Devarakonda To Play Dev? Here’s The Truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, directed by Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani fame Ayan Mukerji, was released in September this year amid huge buzz and expectations.

Despite getting a mixed response, the film turned out to be a decent success at the box office and the makers are now working on its second installment titled Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev.

While the first part focused on Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) journey to find his connection with Brahmastra, the strongest astra, Brahmastra 2 will revolve around the story of his parents Dev and Amrita.

Deepika Padukone has reportedly been roped in to play Amrita, however, there's still no clarity on the actor who'll be essaying Dev in the Astraverse trilogy.

While big names like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and KGF star Yash were rumoured to be in talks to play Dev, recent reports suggest that all three of them have rejected the role.

After this development, the latest buzz suggested that the makers of Brahmastra contacted Vijay Devarakonda for the role.

Reportedly, Karan Johar is keen to sign Vijay for the sequel to the fantasy drama. For the unversed, the Arjun Reddy star recently made his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's Liger.

Co-starring Ananya Panday, the bilingual sports drama was released in August this year and KJo was one of the producers. Upon its release, the film received majorly negative reviews and turned out to be a disaster.

In reference to Brahmastra 2, reports stated that Karan now wants to make it up to Vijay by offering him a pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor's film. The news has been doing the rounds on social media since yesterday. However, looks like, these are mere rumours.

Revealing the same, a source informed BollywoodLife that all the casting rumours related to Brahmastra 2 are untrue and the makers haven't approached Vijay.

The source added that Ayan is currently researching and working on the script. It is expected to take a couple of months to complete and the casting will be done only after that. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

For the unversed, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva took around eight years to complete, however, Ayan is targeting a 2025 release for the second part.

