Brahmastra Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Sets A New Record!

Brahmastra,
the
highly
anticipated
Ranbir
Kapoor-Alia
Bhatt
starrer
is
gearing
up
for
a
massive
release
on
September
9,
Friday.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Brahmastra
is
off
to
an
excellent
start,
when
it
comes
to
advance
bookings.
According
to
the
sources,
the
Ayan
Mukerji
directorial
has
sold
a
record
number
of
around
2,000
tickets
in
less
than
24
hours.
Yes,
you
read
it
right.
The
sources
close
to
Brahmastra
suggest
that
this
massive
sale
is
majorly
happening
mainly
in
the
famous
theatre
chains
PVR,
Cinepolis,
and
Inox.
The
reports
have
also
confirmed
that
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt's
film
is
performing
exceeding
well
when
it
comes
to
the
IMAX
advance
bookings.
Brahmastra
has
thus
set
a
new
record,
by
earning
the
biggest
advance
booking
rates
for
a
post-Covid
Hindi
film.
With
these
fantastic
advance
booking
rates,
it
is
confirmed
that
Brahmastra
is
going
to
have
a
spectacular
opening
at
the
box
office.
Earlier,
the
trade
analysts
were
suggesting
that
Ranbir
Kapoor's
film
might
make
an
opening
collection
between
18
to
22
Crore.
However
with
the
exceptional
advance
booking
rates,
the
Ayan
Mukerji
directorial
now
has
all
the
potential
to
exceed
all
predicted
box
office
figures.