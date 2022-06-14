Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Introduces Mouni Roy As Junoon; Calls Actress The Surprise Package In The Film

After a long wait, the much anticipated trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra will be unveiled tomorrow. But before that, the makers have been dropping sneak-peeks of the characters from the film to add more to the curiosity of the audience.

Today, director Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle to introduce Mouni Roy's character Junoon with a motion poster. He accompanied it with a sweet note in which he lauded the Naagin actress' performance and said that it will leave a lasting impact. He also called her the 'surprise package in the film.'

Ayan wrote "A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni's Performance as Junoon. Moun - who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva - has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally - and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie!"

He continued, "My first meeting with her, I offered her a 'special appearance' in Brahmāstra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!"

Have a look.

Mouni also shared the motion poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, "JUNOON ☄️🔱. After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality, कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है। ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है |Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness... Junoon!"

Previously in an interview, Mouni Roy had revealed that she was surprised when she was offered the main role of the antagonist in Brahmastra. The actress was quoted as saying, "Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can't learn and grow."

Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is a fantasy film with supernatural elements. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in cameos. While the makers have revealed Nagarjuna's role, they have kept King Khan's role under wraps.