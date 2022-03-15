Brahmastra: Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt Surprises Fans By Dropping Her First Look As Isha; Watch Video
Alia Bhatt turns a year older today (March 15). While birthday wishes have been pouring in for the actress from all nooks and corners on social media, the actress treated her fans with a sweet surprise by unveiling her first look from her much anticipated film Brahmastra.
Alia took to her Instagram page to drop a video containing various glimpses of her character Isha and captioned it as, "happy birthday to me 🙃 can't think of a better day and a better way for you'll to meet Isha...Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! ☀️ #brahmastra."
Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love. I love you always and forever...❤️❤️❤️ Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva 09.09.2022."
Brahmastra features Alia romancing her real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on screen. Earlier, while speaking with a news portal, the actress had said that Brahmastra is not going to be a film but an experience.
Speaking about the film, she had told Pinkvilla, "Brahmastra is the most powerful weapon that was used in every battle - the Ramayana and Mahabharata. In our film, there's a reference to the Indian mythology which is why we launched our first logo in the sky. There's a reason for it. The film is set in contemporary, modern times but the world is deeply a part of our mythology. You feel the magnitude and the amazingness of what's possible to get out of our own Indian roots and the universe. There's Amit ji's dialogue which says 'jisme poore brahmand ki shakti bhari hui hai'."
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles with Nagarjuna in a cameo. The first part of the fantasy trilogy is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022.