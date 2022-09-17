Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji On SRK's Cameo In The Film: No Way To Repay What He Has Done

Ayan Mukerji's latest release Brahmastra is enjoying a successful run in cinema halls in its second week of release. Apart from the spectacular VFX, the fantasy adventure is also the talk of the town for Shah Rukh Khan's extended cameo.

In an interview with PTI, the film's director Ayan praised the Bollywood superstar for being a part of the film. He said that true to the opening credits of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, he is "eternally grateful" to King Khan.

Ayan told the news agency, "We wrote that in our credits, 'Eternally grateful to Mr Shah Rukh Khan'. Sometimes, people come and do something so generous and large hearted.There is no way to ever repay what Shah Rukh Khan has done on Brahmastra. Unanimously, one of the favourite things in Brahmastra has been Shah Rukh sir's sequence."

Brahmastra has Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of Mohan Bhargava, a scientist and an important member of Brahmansh, who is guarding one of the pieces of the Brahmastra His character is seen wielding the 'Vanarastra' in the movie.

Ayan told PTI that the actor who headlined the 2011 superhero film Ra.One, not only understood his struggle of making a tentpole spectacle movie but also backed his vision.

He shared, "I believe that as he has made a lot of visual effects films, he knows the struggle in making that kind of a film. He appreciated the journey I was on and knew how difficult it would be. He felt that if he can give a little support to the vision, he should do it."

Further, Ayan admitted that naming Shah Rukh Khan's character Mohan Bhargava in Brahmastra was a hat tip to the superstar's acclaimed film Swades, on which Ayan worked as an assistant director. He said that he purposely chose to throw in a nice surprise for the ardent fans of Swades.

"In Swades, he plays a NASA scientist called Mohan Bhargava, who decides to come back and work in India. Since I had worked on Swades as an assistant, I thought it would be a nice thing to throw in here," Mukerji told the portal.

The director said that he isn't sure if any other actor would have had the "largeness" of what Shah Rukh Khan did for Brahmastra and added that the superstar's gesture has only encouraged him to selflessly support someone in their film journey someday.

"He just came and did a great sequence. I don't know if anybody else would do it. People don't do it. I hope, one day, if I reach that position I am able to do something selflessly to help somebody else," PTI quoted Ayan as saying.

Brahmastra who released on September 9, revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), who along with his love interest Isha (Alia Bhatt) sets out to unearth the origins of his special power of controlling fire and his connection to a secret community called Brahmansh, led by Guruji (Amitabh Bachchan). Nagarjuna Akkineni is also seen in a cameo in this film.