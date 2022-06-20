Brahmastra: Fans Speculate Deepika Padukone's Cameo As Jal Devi In Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film

Director Ayan Mukerji recently took to his Instagram handle to release the trailer of his upcoming ambitious project Brahmastra in 4K. While netizens were thrilled to see the sneak peek of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film more clearly, a particular shot in the trailer left them scratching their heads.

Some eagle-eyed fans shared close-up shots of a mysterious woman walking out of the water with a huge wave following her and claimed that it was Deepika Padukone. While speculations about the Pathaan actress' cameo in Brahmastra has been going around on social media since quite some time, this shot in the trailer gave rise to many fan theories. Fans speculated that it's Deepika's character Jal Devi.

A Twitter user wrote, "This is #DeepikaPadukone In #BrahmastraTrailer. My queen, that's her face shape. Now we will see her on the big screen in her full glory." Another one posted, "Jal character from #Brahmastra seems to look like deepika padukone (blue energy coming out from her hand)." "Well we know who it is now. #BrahmastraTrailer," read another tweet. Deepika and Ayan had earlier teamed up for Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in which she played the female lead.

Previously, fans had claimed that they had spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer of Brahmastra. As per fan theories, in the trailer, the person holding up a trident with fire around him, and the one with the supernatural lightning creature of Lord Hanuman behind him, is none other than King Khan.

Producer Karan Johar had earlier said, "Shah Rukh Khan has done a massive cameo for us. We thought it would be five days but he shot for 15 days. And without a question asked, he saw the vision of the sequence. It's like Mr. Bachchan; he came just about like that."

However, it looks like the makers want to keep Deepika Padukone's cameo under wraps. Well, things will get clearer when the film will release in theatres on September 9.