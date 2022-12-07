Not Kantara, KGF Chapter 2 or RRR; THIS Bollywood Release Is The Most Searched Film In India In 2022

The year 2023 is around the corner and it is that time of the year when Google released 'Year in 2022' which is a look back at the biggest trends of the year. It happens to be in different categories - from the biggest news events, sports events, biggest searches, most searched people and most searched movies. Interestingly, the most searched movies have several big releases of the year, however, it is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan which is on the first position on the top 10 most googled Indian movies.

Brahmastra has managed to beat Yash's KGF Chapter 2, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Rishab Shetty's Kantara to make it to the top position. To note, the second position is taken by KGF Chapter 2 followed by Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files on the third position. For the uninitiated, The Kashmir Files talks about the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. Ram Charana and Jr NTR starrer RRR and Rishab Shetty's Kantara hold the fourth and fifth slot on the list.

This was followers by Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise on the sixth and Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram on the seventh position. Interestingly, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, made it to the eighth slot. The movie featured Aamir in the turbaned avatar and marked Aamir's third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, which has been one of the most successful releases of the year with a collection of over Rs 185 crores, has been the ninth most searched Indian film of the year. Much to everyone's surprise, only one Hollywood film has made it to the top 10 most searched films in India. We are talking about Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder.