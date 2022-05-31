Brahmastra's New Teaser Out: Glimpses Of Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna & Mouni Roy Have Us Thrilled

The brand new teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra is out now, and we just cannot keep calm, as it looks every bit amazing. The best part about the teaser is the glimpses of Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni and we are nothing but thrilled. While no detail has been shared about any character of the film, reportedly, Mouni will be seen as an antagonist in the film.

Karan Johar, the producer of Brahmastra, shared the teaser on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours! But before that, don't miss the Brahmāstra TRAILER on JUNE 15TH!✨#Brahmastra."

Excited? So are we!

Director Ayan Mukerji accompanied Ranbir Kapoor to Vishakhapatnam to unveil the trailer in Telugu as well and guess who joined the duo? None other than the maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The trio was welcomed by the crowd in a grand way and their several videos from today's event have been going viral on social media.

Video Courtesy- Viral Bhayani

Unfortunately, Alia Bhatt could not accompany Ranbir and Ayan in Vishakhapatnam, as she is busy with the shooting of her first Hollywood project Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

Coming back to Brahmastra, the film is slated to arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022.