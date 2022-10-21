Brahmastra OTT Release Date And Time: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film To Release On November 4: Report

After repeated delays, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's epic fantasy Brahmastra Part One: Shiva hit the theatrical screens on September 9, 2022. Upon its release, the Ayan Mukerji-directorial opened to mixed reviews from the critics.

While the spectacular VFX of the film received a thumbs up, people criticised the dialogues of the magnum opus. In fact, the internet was flooded with jokes and memes on Alia Bhatt's dialogues especially for saying 'Shiva' every name and then.

Nevertheless, the Ranbir-Alia starrer set the cash registers ringing at the box office and minted a lifetime collection of Rs 256.39 Crore.

Now, we hear that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to release on OTT. If the latest reports are to be believed, director Ayan Mukerji has booked November 4 as the release date for his last directorial on a popular OTT platform. Buzz is that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar at 12 am on that day.

Besides the larger than life visuals and ambitious scale, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also become the talk of the town for Shah Rukh Khan's extended cameo as Dr Mohan Bhargava who yields Vanarastra.

Post the film's release, Ayan Mukerji in several of his interviews, also confirmed spin-off plans for SRK's character in Brahmastra which was loved by all. He was quoted as saying, "We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves."

The fantasy drama also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role with Mouni Roy stepping in to play the main antagonist Junoon. South star Nagarjuna Akkineni also had a cameo in this Ranbir-Alia starrer. Towards the end of the film, Ayan teased fans with an announcement of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. Soon, various speculations around the casting of this film surfaced on social media and names of Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji revealed in an interview that the sequel to Ranbir-Alia's first film will be darker with a dramatic conflict.