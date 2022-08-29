Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His Connection With Shiva!

Brahmastra, the fantasy film that features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is all set to release this September. The project, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, revolves around Indian mythology. In a recent promotional event, leading man Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his connection with Shiva, his character in Brahmastra.

In the promotional event which was held at IIT Bombay, the talented actor revealed that he admires his character Shiva for his positivity. According to Ranbir Kapoor, Shiva is someone who is always in search of light and positivity. The Brahmastra leading man added that it is a quality that we need at these difficult times.

"The personality of Shiva is something that I really admire. He says in the film that 'Jab bhi kuch andhera ho toh light ko dhundho' and it means that light uss roshni ka naam hai jo hum sabke andheron se badi hai. Aur aap kaha dhundte ho yeh light? Apni doston ki hassi mein, sadakon mein, canteen ki omelette pav mein, ek achi film mein, Alia mein. I think the philosophy of positivity in important in such hard times. There's a lot of negativity in the world. I think the search for positivity and light is something that Shiva does," said Ranbir Kapoor.

Brahmastra revolves around the world of Astras and how it awakens in the modern world. Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva is a DJ who happens to be the human form of Agni Astra. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Shiva's lady love and biggest supporter, Isha. The movie which is being made as a trilogy features a massive star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and others. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been slated to hit the theatres on September 9, this year.