Brahmastra's Kesariya Song Turns Into A Meme Fest Over 'Love Storiyaan' Line In Its Lyrics

Yesterday (July 17, 2022), the much awaited song of the year 'Kesariya' was unveiled by the makers on YouTube, and it left netizens giggling over its lyrics! Wondering why? Well, the love anthem of Brahmastra has the inclusion of the Hinglish words 'love storiyaan' and netizens have been losing over it.

Those who are unaware, 'Kesariya' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is crooned by Arijit Singh and its lyrics is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. When the makers of Brahmastra dropped the teaser of the song, netizens went gaga over it and pleaded to the makers to drop the full song.

Now that the song is trending on social media, netizens cannot stop cringing over its lyrics, and have been sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. Have a look...

While some trolled the makers over Kesariya lyrics, others defended them and came out in support of the love anthem.

A netizen wrote, "All those Creative Professionals trolling Love Storiya in Kesariya. You do realise that this is the craft of a Writer/Composer who went by gut & thought a Hinglish tweak might click better. Of all the people you should know that it's easier to criticise & very difficult to create."

Another netizen wrote, "Honestly the first time you hear the song love storiya sounds a bit weird but after that it has become one of my favorite parts. It actually fits. People need to stop criticizing the song because they listened to it once and found something to nitpick."

"I don't mind the love storiya after hearing the song for more than 40 times," tweeted one more netizen.

What's your take on the entire debate on 'Kesariya'?

On a related note, Brahmastra, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is slated to be released in the theatres on September 9, 2022.

(Social media posts are unedited.)