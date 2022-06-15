Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Astraverse Is A Feast For The Eyes

The wait is finally over. The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's much anticipated film Brahmastra has been unveiled today (June 15).

One of the most awaited movie spectacles of 2022 and a landmark moment in Indian cinema, the film is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

On this momentous occasion, director Ayan Mukerji said, "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, 'The Astraverse', I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India's most renowned names was a dream come true!"

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in the film.

The movie is presented by the visionary S.S. Rajamouli in all 4 South Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.