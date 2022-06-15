Brahmastra Trailer Sweeps Netizens Off Their Feet!

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is out now, and we are completely in awe of the filmmaker's hard work, dedication and imagination. In the trailer, Ranbir plays a boy named Shiva who is unaware of his power. Assisted by Amitabh Bachchan (the guru) and artist Anish (played by Nagarjuna), Shiva's only goal is to attain the Brahmastra for a better world.

Apart from Ranbir, Amitabh and Nagarjuna, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in key roles.

The trailer has created an uproar on Twitter and netizens have been lauding it immensely.

A netizen tweeted, "#BrahmastraTrailer, What was That Man!.. DAMNNNNN 🔥 Without a doubt 2022's Best Trailer From Indian Cinema, The Best Part of The Trailer Was The VFX - Top Notch 👌 Plus The BGM Was Icing On Cake!! This #RanbirKapoor Starrer is Gonna Set New Standards, BOXOFFICE IN DANGER!!"

Another netizen wrote, "#BrahmastraTrailer - EPIC.... Meets the standard of Hollywood in terms of graphics & vfx & visuals.... #RanbirKapoor excellent, #AliaBhatt wonderful.... #AyanMukerji new world is definitely something to look out for.... Big screen entertainer will take a terrific opening."

"#BrahmastraTrailer is fantastic. Its the best trailer from Bollywood in a while. Will open new box office club for Bollywood. #RanbirKapoor is fantastic with his screen presence & specially in visual spectacle scenes. #AliaBhatt is brilliant. A potential ATBB," wrote another netizen.

One more netizen, "Brilliant VFX indeed. Best I've seen. Trailer has done the trick. Now hoping content will be cracking as well #BrahmastraTrailer"

The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.

(Social media posts are unedited.)