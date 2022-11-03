Burj Khalifa Lights Up With 'We Love You' To Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, See Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday (November 2). Like every year, Dubai followed the tradition of wishing the star by lighting up the Burj Khalifa. The iconic skyscraper sent Khan a special message that read, "We Love You." The photos and videos of Burj Khalifa wishing King Khan went viral on the internet.

To honour the Badshah of Bollywood on the occasion of his birthday, the world's tallest building lit up with words like, "Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. Happy birthday, Pathaan. We love you." The message was followed by a photo of Shah Rukh and accompanied by one of his most popular songs, Tujhe Dekha Toh, that played in the background. The song is from his cult classic movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which was re-released in theatres to mark his 57th birthday. See video here

The entire nation wished and showed their admiration to the star on his birthday, including his friends from the industry. This is the fifth time in a row that Burj Khalifa has been lit to honour Khan on his birthday.

King Khan himself followed a tradition of appearing on the balcony of his residence Mannat to greet his fans and well-wishers with his youngest son AbRam. This has been going on for years now, when Khan waves at his thousands of fans who wait outside his home to catch a glimpse of the star.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan teased his fans with the teaser of his upcoming espionage flick Pathaan. The bomb teaser is already making the audience go crazy, and some have declared it a 2023 blockbuster. The much-anticipated movie will mark Khan's comeback on screen after his last stint in Zero in 2018. Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Taking to his social media handle, SRK dropped the teaser video and wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye...#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, which marks the actress's debut in Bollywood, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films are scheduled for 2023 release.