Can Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Ever Impress Fans With Sartorial Choices? Gets Trolled Yet Again Over Her Outfit

It seems like the most difficult thing for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Be it her airport look or Cannes look, Aishwarya is often under the fire for not stepping out stylishly. Her fans feel that she always steps out in clothes within her comfort zone, which always leads to disappointment!

Something similar happened when Aishwarya Rai wore an outfit designed by Rohit Bal for an event in Mumbai, which she attended last night (June 2, 2022), and ended up getting trolled mercilessly by netizens.

While reacting to her outfit, many netizens wrote that even though she has a beautiful face, she needs to work on her sartorial choices.

A netizen wrote, "No hate for the outfit, but doesn't work on Ash.. Please Ash, we beg you to change your stylist Please 😢 u really deserve way more better then this.. u can rock a simple plain black sari better then this."

Another netizen wrote, "How can you come up with this style with all that money and that face?"

One more netizen wrote, "Wastage of beauty... How she allows such dresses to her stylist.. See her in the movie jeans her fashion there was so ahead of time from pantsuits to cute skirts."

While some trolled Aishwarya, others defended her and said that she wore a suitable outfit for the event and she looked very classy in it.

While slamming the trolls for criticising Aishwarya's outfit, a netizen wrote, "I don't what these comments are, do you really expect a woman of her age to look all trendy and cool. Y'all expect her to run around half naked at these events or what? She looks beautiful and classy, it's very appropriate attire for the occasion. People in the comments really have no sense of style or situational awareness."

"Don't listen to these trolls you gorgeous woman. You look classy af," commented another user on her picture.

What's your take on Aishwarya's latest outfit? Tell us in the comments section below.