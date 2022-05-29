Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance In An Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Saree At The Closing Ceremony

Deepika Padukone's looks at the Cannes 2022 include both hits and misses. However, the Bollywood diva made heads turn with her look at the Cannes 2022 closing ceremony. Deepika Padukone exuded elegance in the custom-made Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree, and the netizens are totally in love with her look.

The jury member looked in breathtakingly gorgeous off-white saree, which is paired with statement diamond studs, smokey eyes, and a sleek bun. "Deepika Padukone is heavenly in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wears an off-white saree featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles. A bustier with pearls and crystals and a spectacular, hand-embroidered, statement pearl collar completes the ethereal look," reads the Instagram post of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's official Instagram handle.

Here's the post:

Check out Deepika Padukone's pictures from the Cannes 2022 closing ceremony here:

Deepika Padukone's choice of outfits and styling for the Cannes Film Festival had created quite a stir among fashion enthusiasts on social media. The actress, who was a part of the 9-members jury of Cannes this year, had opted for a printed shirt, trousers, and jewellery by Sabyasachi for the opening ceremony. For her first red carpet appearance, she chose a custom-made Sabyasachi saree which is inspired by Royal Bengal Tiger.

Later for her appearances, Deepika Padukone majorly opted for the creations by the international brand Louis Vuitton and Ashi Studio. The actress's outfit for the screening of Elvis - a black and gold ensemble from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 collection received mixed responses from the fashion police. While some praised her for the bold fashion choice, Deepika was brutally trolled by a large group of netizens.