Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Shares Her Take On Whether OTT Platforms Are A Risk For Cinema

Deepika Padukone is a part of the nine-member jury who will jointly decide which movie will take home the prestigious Palme d'Or at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in France. For the opening ceremony, the actress picked up a chic ensemble from Sabyasachi's Tropic of Calcutta collection.

Later, while interacting with the media with the press conference, the Chhapaak actress was asked about the risk that OTT platforms have for the cinemas. To this, Deepika replied that she believes that the way the world is headed, there's an audience for everything. She mentioned that in the same manner, while some people like drama, there is also an audience who appreciates a massive action movie.

Deepika said, "There's an audience that will still want to go to the theatres and keep that sort of alive and then there are people who will want to sit at the comfort of their home and watch it on an OTT platform as well. I don't think that the two things are mutually exclusive. I think, today, I have the option as an audience to sit at home and watch a movie. And, I also have option to go to the theatres and have that experience as well. I don't think that one is sort of eating into the other."

She continued, "Have filmmakers have had to adapt? Yes, maybe the kind of stories that we tell, maybe the formats that we tell them in. Maybe if you are making a film for OTT platform, the kind of story that you are telling or the scale of it might vary a little bit. But, I look at it as a good thing. I feel it's given so many people so many more opportunities; actors, writers, producers, directors. I just look at it as a much bigger opportunity and not as one thing eating into the other."

Previously before flying off to Cannes, Deepika had opened up on being on the Cannes jury and said that while it does feel like a personal victory, it also feels like a slightly larger victory for the South Asian community.