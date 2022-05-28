Cannes 2022: Indian Film All That Breathes Wins Top Documentary Award

Indian
documentary
All
That
Breathes
has
won
the
Top
Documentary
Award,
The
Golden
Eye,
at
Cannes
2022.
All
That
Breathes,
directed
by
Shaunak
Sen,
revolves
around
siblings
Mohammad
Saud
and
Nadeem
Shehzad,
who
their
lives
to
rescuing
and
treating
injured
birds,
especially
the
Black
Kites.
To
the
unversed,
HBO
Documentary
Films
acquired
the
rights
of
the
documentary
after
it
was
screened
at
the
Cannes
Films
Festival,
earlier
this
week.
All
That
Breathes
had
previously
won
the
Grand
Jury
Prize
at
the
prestigious
Sundance
Film
Festival.
"The
Golden
Eye
goes
to
a
film
that,
in
a
world
of
destruction,
reminds
us
that
every
life
matters,
and
every
small
action
matters.
You
can
grab
your
camera,
you
can
save
a
bird,
you
can
hunt
for
some
moments
of
stealing
beauty,
it
matters.
It's
an
inspirational
journey
observing
three
Don
Quixotes
who
may
not
save
the
whole
world
but
do
save
their
world," said
The
Golden
Eye
jury,
which
consists
of
Agnieszka
Holland,
Iryna
Tsilyk,
Pierre
Deladonchamps,
Alex
Vicente,
and
Hicham
Falah.