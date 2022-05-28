Cannes 2022: Indian Film All That Breathes Wins Top Documentary Award

Indian documentary All That Breathes has won the Top Documentary Award, The Golden Eye, at Cannes 2022. All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, revolves around siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially the Black Kites.

To the unversed, HBO Documentary Films acquired the rights of the documentary after it was screened at the Cannes Films Festival, earlier this week. All That Breathes had previously won the Grand Jury Prize at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

"The Golden Eye goes to a film that, in a world of destruction, reminds us that every life matters, and every small action matters. You can grab your camera, you can save a bird, you can hunt for some moments of stealing beauty, it matters. It's an inspirational journey observing three Don Quixotes who may not save the whole world but do save their world," said The Golden Eye jury, which consists of Agnieszka Holland, Iryna Tsilyk, Pierre Deladonchamps, Alex Vicente, and Hicham Falah.