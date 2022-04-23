CarryMinati Opens Up On Working With Amitabh Bachchan And Ajay Devgn In Runway 34

Digital sensation Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Now, popular and much loved YouTuber CarryMinati is coming with 'PLAYGROUND' show by Rusk Media! Yes, you heard that right.

The content creator who is widely known for his viral videos is also coming up with a gaming entertainment show 'Playground'. For the show, he has collaborated with Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout.

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati, the biggest YouTuber in India, will be part of Runway 34. Speaking about working with the legendary Big B and Ajay Devgn, he added, "I agreed to be a part of this film because I had to essay my own character (CarryMinati) and that comes very easily to me. I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire."

Expressing his excitement of 'Playground' show, CarryMinati says, "With Playground, our vision is to garner a more mainstream appeal for gaming in India. There's nothing really available today that combines gaming and entertainment so well for the masses. This show aspires to do that in the long run. Playground has all the elements that makes it engaging & powerful - from strategy to mind games to camaraderie to thrills to emotions and much more. The gaming community finally is getting its' own deserving platform and I can't wait for everyone to be a part of it."

Runway 34 is one of the biggest upcoming action thrillers from Bollywood. The movie contains stars like Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will be releasing on April 29. Further, the movie is directed by Ajay himself and when it comes to other big faces, then Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani are also in the cast of this movie.