Celebrity Makeup Artist Arvind Kaur’s Journey From Scratch To Catering To Lead Actresses

The beauty industry is one of the most competitive industries. Characterized by constant changes, fierce competition, rush to the top, and many other overwhelming attributes, the industry embraces those who have the will to work hard to the top. While many people get attracted to the space, only a few persist to make it to the top league. One such artist is celebrity makeup artist Arvind Kaur. Arvind is clear that mediocrity is not for her and strives to polish herself each day and evolve as a distinguished makeup artist.

Arvind started her career adorning brides and making them look the best for their most important day. She loves to with brides and it is her forte to make them look flawless and natural. Arvind uses makeup as a way to enhance natural beauty. To achieve the best results, she works closely with her clients and ideates looks based on their taste, her vision, and those that enhance their best features.

Apart from catering to brides, Arvind is also a preferred makeup artist for big Bollywood names like Malaika Arora, Kainaat Arora, Urvashi Rautela, Sana Khan, and many more.

Coming from a business family in Delhi, Arvind didn't have any exposure to the entertainment industry. She says that the support she got from her family made all the difference. She loved makeup ever since she was a child and was determined to make a mark in the field. She was also aware that many enthusiastic women harbor such dreams but stay stuck without any major achievements. Arvind says that achievement means different things to different people and to her it means superseding her own performance. She wishes to keep learning new things and exploring new avenues.

"You get what you focus on, so focus on what you want", Arvind swears by this quote and uses it as a mantra to follow in life. She uses it as motivation to look ahead in life and work on her weaknesses.

Her journey that started from scratch has been through several ups and downs before reaching the pinnacle of success that she is at now. Arvind recently appeared on the cover page of Elite weddings magazine. She is ecstatic at this achievement and says that she had never imagined she'd feature on the cover page. Nevertheless, she worked hard and persevered through negative comments, self-doubt, lack of a concrete direction, and other challenges that she overcame.

Arvind also recently added another feather to her cap with an award from popular actress Mouni Roy. Awards, features on magazine covers, and a lot more are stuff that dreams are made of.

Many brides dream of being Arvind Kaur brides and celebrities love Arvind for her simplicity and candidness. We hope Arvind continues the good work and scales even greater heights.