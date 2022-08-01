Celebrityz Deisgner Asma Gulzar: Women Have to Work Harder To Make It In The Fashion Industry

For the past two decades Asma Gulzar has been flying high and has become a bright star in the world of fashion. She is seen as the beacon of Indo-fusion designs and has made a name for herself on the international stage as a fashion powerhouse.

Endlessly showered with accolades - and rightfully so - Asma Gulzar boasts of an Oustanding Women's Achievers Award, the British Parliament Award and a Beingshe Universe Award among many.

Once we got out that she will soon be releasing her new collection - "Malak", we reached out to her to know more about it and got the wonderful opportunity to have a conversation with the fashion legend herself!

She instantly came across as a vibrant yet firm personality, who knows exactly what she is doing. And such is evident in her work as the creative director of her label Aida Couture.

Aida Couture has a roster of celebrities in its clientele and has become an international destination for finding the best Indian and Indian inspired pieces.

Asma told us that she knew from the very beginning that she wanted to promote Indian designs in her work and bring them to an international stage. She always includes ethereal traditional Indian wear in her work and has climbed up the ladder of success through this dedication.

The mention of her early days as a designer prompted us to ask about her secret of success, she told us, "A surprising fact is that, women have to work harder to make it in the fashion industry. While many see women as the ones who are interested in fashion and view them as its primary consumers, as a woman you have to prove your mettle when it comes to designing and creative direction, because a lot of critics have a hard time seeing women in a position of authority."

She continues, "I have never shied away from hard work and I have Hain the pleasure of meeting some very supportive individuals in this industry. But I believe that if I have succeeded today it is only because of my dedication as an artist."