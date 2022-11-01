Changing the fitness game for one and all, make way for trainer and nutrition expert Daz Sidhu

Isn't it amazing to notice the swift rise of a few incredible professionals who go ahead in making a massive name for themselves in their chosen industries? Well, the world has been a witness to the rise of many such incredible talents, who, in more ways than one, go ahead in stunning people worldwide with what they offer people and how well they can better the lives of their target demographic through their work. In the fitness space around the world, so many such talented professionals have entered and then conquered the space as true-blue trainers and founders. We saw how Daz Sidhu did the same in the world of fitness, as originally a Punjabi talent.

Daz Sidhu, for all the right reasons today, is known as an ace fitness coach who has had one rollercoaster of a journey in his life, which eventually led him into fitness, where he now looks unstoppable. Currently, he successfully runs and operates his fitness business DSFN, which is all about making transformations of people's lifestyles and hence their lives with his incredible training programs, home or gym-based, at the convenience of the client. He also provides nutritional plans and diets to offer people an overall fitness regime that they can follow to attain the goals they seek in fitness.

The Punjab-born talent, just like many others after schooling, decided to migrate to overseas for further studies. He moved to New Zealand in 2011 and then, at 18 years, studied full-time and worked part-time at McDonald's. He finished his Business Diploma and worked full-time, neglecting his health. In his early 20s, he decided to become a Police Officer in New Zealand and give back to his community and then started training at a local gym. However, in 2015 owing to a certain knee injury, he had to postpone his police application, and finally, in 2018 graduated in the same. However, in between that, while recovering from his surgery, he focused on his physical training and fitness and, after graduating, realized his love for fitness.

Hence, to make a larger impact on his community and give back, he decided to turn into a fitness trainer and coach and launched DSFN to transform lives.

This has what thrust Daz Sidhu (@dazsidhu) to where he stands today in the world of fitness.