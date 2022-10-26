Checkout Vicky Kaushal's Funny Reaction To Wife Katrina Kaif's Wake Up Call

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, since their wedding, have been showering their love for each other on social media. One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Fans are in awe of the sweet moments they share on social media, which go viral in no time. Be it their holiday photos or the most recent Diwali snaps, the actors know how to delight their followers and fans.

But their love is not limited to only cute PDA moments. The couple also do some mischief with each other as well. Katrina's latest video on Instagram is a testament to it. She has the perfect alarm tone set for her husband, Vicky, and it also has a connection with her upcoming movie, Phone Bhoot.

Katrina Kaif on Wednesday (October 26) shared a video clip in which she is seen waking sleepy Vicky in a unique way, which happens to be her voice over. The alarm tone says, "Mai ek bhoot hun( I am a ghost)." Vicky then wakes up and looks at the camera for a second, confused, and then goes back to sleep, putting his head under the blanket.

"Biwi ka loving wake up call," Katrina's post read. Have a look at the video here.

For those unaware, the audio is from Katrina Kaif's next film, Phone Bhoot, in which she plays a ghost. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who play the leads as ghost hunters. Phone Bhoot will be Kaif's first collaboration with both actors. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot will release on November 4.

Meanwhile, speaking of Vicky Kaushal, the actor was last seen in Sardar Udham. He will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Govinda Mera Naam.