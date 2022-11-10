Children's Day: Meet 8-Year-Old Maitry Mitesh Kumar Joshi Who Is A Mini Pandit

While remembering day-to-day activities is itself a big task for adults, meet 8-year-old Maitry Mitesh Kumar Joshi, who is fluent in reciting mantras and shlokas of Bhagwad Gita and Ashtaks.

The class 2nd student from Vadodara says that she got all the knowledge from her father, Mitesh Joshi, who is into karmkand activities like puja, karmkand, astrology and vastu shastra.

She shares that he has not only given her religious knowledge but has also taught her the importance of all the festivals in the Hindu religion. Maitry has been listening to chants of shloks, mantras, religious stories, and the history of the Hindu religion since she was a baby.

Her ability to remember and chant so many shlokas has given her the confidence with which she speaks to well-known people and also in front of thousands of people. And she gives the credit for all this to her father, who motivates her.

Maitry calls herself blessed as her success doesn't have many struggles as they say 'no one can achieve success without struggles and suffering'. Talking about how her day goes, she reveals that she wakes up early and follows a routine. She goes to school, plays with kids, but never wastes a minute.

Further talking about her God-given abilities, 8-year-old Maitri shares that she has learnt shlokas of Bhagvad Geeta, Ramayana, Shreemad Bhagavat Puran, Vishnu Sahastra, and other stotras by heart.

She joined the Josh app a year ago, after manager Dhara contacted her. She started posting videos and got tremendous likes and appreciation, which she says inspires her. "Now it's a routine to come live on the app, post a video regularly," Maitry proudly adds.

The sole purpose of her videos is to impart religious knowledge as she has been giving pravachan at cultural events. She has 99k followers on Josh.

Talking about her future plans, she said that she wants to become a great spiritual orator. "It is the duty of every person to praise his religion. At this age, I want to learn from every one. I am not able to give any guidance to artists. Right now I have to learn from all the video creators and influencers", concluded Maitri Mitesh Kumar Joshi.