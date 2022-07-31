Chitrangda Singh Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Naked Photoshoot; 'It Is A Piece Of Art'

The uproar around actor Ranveer Singh's photoshoot for a magazine refuses to slow down. Netizens are still agitated with his naked photoshoot and have been sharing their opinions on social media whether the actor's pictures are vulgar or artistic.

Amid all the hullaballoo, actress Chitrangda Singh shared her take on Ranveer's controversial photoshoot and lauded his body by calling it a 'piece of art'.

She told ETimes, "I think he looked amazing, to be honest. He's got a great body to flaunt and it's a piece of art, I suppose. And uhh, you have to have the right kind of eyes to be able to see art and things."

The actress further said that if people see wrong and dirt in everything, then it's probably something to do with their mind.

"I'm sorry to say. I mean tomorrow if a girl wears a skirt and goes, you find that wrong, there's something sick in your own head to have a certain opinion. I would say exactly the same thing for Ranveer," added Singh.

She also said that this isn't the first time an actor has posted naked picture on his/her social media page. And she genuinely feels, whether it's a man or a woman, it's his or her body; it's their decision.

"We are in the 21st century, it is one's own decision to wear a sari or a skirt or wear shorts or whatever you want to wear. That is the minimum we can possibly give- in a free world, in a free country for god's sake. You know without judging them," concluded the Desi Boyz actress.