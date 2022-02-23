Chitrangda Singh Slams Airline Company For The Rude Behaviour Of Staff; See Posts

Chitrangda Singh, the popular actress-producer recently took to her official Instagram page and slammed Go Airlines for the rude behaviour of staff. She accused that the company has the worst and rudest air hostesses, and stated that the incident reminded her of her worst experience with Air India. Chitrangda Singh also shared a video from the flight, on her Instagram story.

"Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia," Chitrangda captioned her Instagram video.

"The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite & patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance! @gofirstairways," Chitrangda added on her next story.