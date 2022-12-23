    For Quick Alerts
      Christmas 2022: Sherlyn Chopra Poses As Sexy Santa At Her Living Room, Twirls During Celebrations

      Christmas 2022: Sherlyn Chopra Turns Into Sexy Santa As She Flaunts Toned Body

      Guess who decided to dress up as 'Sexy Santa' ahead of Christmas 2022? None other than Sherlyn Chopra. The actress-model, who is known for her sizzling hot photos on social media, invited the paparazzi at her house ahead of the Christmas celebrations. The controversial actress decided to take things a notch higher by celebrating the festive season with the shutterbugs in a different way.

      SHERLYN CHOPRA GOES BOLD FOR NEW PHOTOSHOOT WITH PHOTOGRAPHERS

      From dressing up as a Santa to decorating her house with Christmas tree and stuff, Sherlyn Chopra celebrated the festive spirit in style. She flaunted her toned legs and midriff while striking a pose for the camera.

      Sherlyn Chopra specially invited the photographers at her house to showcase her stunning side as the 'sexy Santa'.

      WHAT SHERLYN CHOPRA SAID ABOUT PATHAAN CONTROVERSY

      The actress recently shared her thoughts about the ongoing controversy related to Pathaan's song Besharam Rang. She called Deepika Padukone the 'sympathizer of tukde tukde gang', stating that it is acceptable for Hindus, who believe that saffron is the colour of devotion and faith.

      On a related note, the Supreme Court recently granted anticipatory bail to Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey in connection with an alleged pornography case. Last week, the apex court granted relief to the three celebs in connection with a case involving an FIR against them for allegedly circulating obscene videos.

      WHAT'S NEXT FOR SHERLYN CHOPRA?

      On the professional front, Sherlyn Chopra was last seen in the Hindi film Chameli, which released in 2018. She has worked in reality shows like Bigg Boss 3 and MTV Splitsvilla 6.

      Sherlyn is yet to announce her next project.

      What do you have to say about Sherlyn Chopra's hot look? Do share your views with by tweeting @Filmibeat.

      Stay tuned for more updates.

      MORE SHERLYN CHOPRA NEWS

      Read more about: sherlyn chopra
