Chup: Amitabh Bachchan Turns Music Composer For R Balki’s Film

If you've been paying attention to the news about R Balki's newest Chup you might have noticed a name we are all familiar with with a title we've never seen associated with it. Amitabh Bachchan as Music Composer. Surprising isn't it? But rest assured, it is not a glitch. Big B has donned many hats over the years and has also lent his voice to some iconic songs too. But this is the first time that the King of Bollywood has composed a score. and here's the whole story from the director R Balki himself.

"It all happened very impromptu. I had asked Amitji to see the movie (Chup). After seeing it, he called me over and he played me a tune on his piano and said that's what the movie and the characters made him feel. He was very touched. I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gifted it to the movie. Today Chup is the first film that has got Amitji's official composition as the score for the credits."

With the star cast including Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Pooja Bhatt, the movie is directed by R Balki and Produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. The Director of Photography is Vishal Sinha and Music Directors are S D Burman, Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar, and Aman Pant. Lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, Swanand Kirkire. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are Co-Producers of the film.