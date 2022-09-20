Chup First Review: Mahesh Bhatt Calls Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol Starrer 'Balki's Best Film'

After Akshay Kumar's 2018 film PadMan, R Balki's next is a pyschological romantic thriller titled Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. The film which is scheduled to hit the big screens this Friday (September 23), features Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhawanthary in leading roles.

Chup is reportedly a homage to one of Indian cinema's greatest filmmakers Guru Dutt who is known for movies like Pyaasa, Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam and Kaagaz Ke Phool. The commercial failure of Kaagaz Ke Phool affected Dutt so much that he never helmed a film ever again.

R Balki's Chup revolves around a serial killer who goes on a killing spree, targeting film critics for giving poor ratings to movies. Sunny Deol essays the role of a cop in this thriller. Meanwhile, the first review of this much-anticipated film is out, and according to veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, it's R Balki's best film.

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter and actress Pooja Bhatt who is a part of Chup, took to her Instagram page to share her father's verdict on her film.

Sharing some pictures of the filmmaker from Chup's special screening, she wrote, "So the man who has never remained #Chup about his life nor about other burning issues & taught me to do the same no matter what it cost, watched the film with the cast & crew yesterday..His verdict- "Loved, loved simply loved the film. It has audacity & stands tall all alone. That's why it sparkles. I am a Balki fan now. This is his best film." Mahesh Bhatt."

Meanwhile, the makers of Chup have organised a special public free preview of the film three days prior its theatrical release in ten cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Delhi, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bangalore. According to reports, the special freeview got sold out in 10 minutes across the country.