Chup Trailer: A Serial Killer Seeks Revenge From Film Critics In This Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol Film

The much-anticipated trailer of R Balki's upcoming psycho-thriller Chup has been unveiled today. Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in leading roles, the glimpse is intriguing right from the word 'go'.

The murder mystery revolves around a serial killer who goes on a killing spree to seek revenge from film critics who give bad ratings to movies.

The trailer begins with Sunny Deol's voiceover telling us about a serial killer who is labelled as 'critics ka critics' for hunting down film critics because of their erratic way of analysing films. His main grouse is how late Guru Dutt stopped making films after Kaagaz Ke Phool was panned by the critics back then.

We also get a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan-Shreya Dhawanthary's love story which hints at something sinister. On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt essays the role of a psychiatrist and is seen interrogating someone in the thriller.

Dulquer Salmaan said in a statement, "I have done different films in my career, however this one really hits it out of the park in terms of the character and it's story. It feels like you're looking into someone's inner workings and the character I play is especially unique so it was an altogether new experience for me."

Sunny Deol added, "It is a very thrilling story. It was a very interesting shoot for me personally. Balki's vision for this story was so crystal clear that the film seemed to have it's own pace during shooting"

"I had this idea for the story a long time ago and I don't know why I took so long to pen it down and get it to the screen. It's a proper thriller that makes you witness the psyche of an artist and the makings of a murderer. It's a project I hold dear to my heart and I'm very proud of getting to share it with the world," R Balki opened up on the film.

Chup is slated to hit the theatrical screens on September 23.