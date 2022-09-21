Chup Twitter Review: Audiences Shower Praise On Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol's Film

R Balki's much awaited Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is slated to release in cinema halls on Friday, September 23. Touted to be a psychological thriller, the film features Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Ahead of the film's release, in a first, the makers hosted a free screening for fans in selected cities across India. The 'free of cost' preview screening was held in ten major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad on September 20.

On the first time, the audience got to watch a film before anybody else including the film critics. Post the screening, several people who watched the flick poured their thoughts about the film on Twitter. Going by the early buzz, this Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol starrer has strike a chord with the audience. Here's what some of them had to say-

TANAY NAGARSEKAR @TANAY_N12: #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist is an intense watch and is Bloody Brilliant. The movie has a unique concept. 1st half is engaging and fast paced 2nd half is little slow. @dulQuer @iamsunnydeol are amazing. @shreyadhan13 sparkles Rating:⭐⭐⭐⭐ Verdict: Worth a watch.

Kumar Swayam @KumarSwayam3: Used to feel so sad that how #GuruDutt's many creations were underrated. Happy to see his references in #Chup & feel it 😀 Thanks #RBalki for this 😇#ChupRevengeOfTheArtist should be watched to understand the life of directors 👌#ChupReview #DulquerSalmaan."

NJ @Nilzrav: #Chup: The MOST 'CINE MEIN CINEMA' Film❤📽🎭 @DulQuer's OUTSTANDING performance takes the cake🔥❤ The film that #FilmyTwitter will enjoy the MAX! #SunnyDeol looks smart & dapper. #PoojaBhatt's one dialogue enough to ruffle some feathers here😂🤯 BOOK NOW ⭐⭐⭐⭐#ChupReview

Shifin Musthafa @musthafa_shifin: #ChupReview A Good psychological thriller with excellent screenplay which keeps us engaged throughout. @dulQuer with one of his career best performance. Also the background played a major role by lifting the mood of the scenes. Rating - 3.5/5 #Chup #ChupPublicFreeView.

Srikar Reddy @Alwayz_Srikar: @dulQuer Steals the Show. He is absolutely Brilliant. It will remain as one of his best act Excellent & unique idea. Writing & direction on point. Crazy stuff #RBalki delivers 👌👍Overall, Very Good Thriller #Chup

Prince Prithvi @PrincePrithvi: #Chup ~ A well made cinema by Balki has an unique story which is engaging throughout with Thrills, romance & laughs. Interval block is like a painting❤️ @iamsunnydeol super comeback role 💪 Dulquer is terrific 👏 @shreyadhan13 is damn good 👌 Loved @SrBachchan cameo. (3.5☆/5).

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist revolves around a serial killer who hunts down film critics and engraves starring ratings on their dead bodies.