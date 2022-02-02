Cinema Powerhouses To Celebrate The Trailer Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi!

Renowned cinema powerhouses are all set to ignite the magic of cinema for the most awaited film of 2022, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. For the very first time in cinematic history, the biggest cinema chains will unite for a grand trailer launch of the much-anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi have set huge expectations and fanfare surrounding its release. To ensure every cinema lover across the city experiences the world of Gangubai, cinema chains like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival Cinemas and Miraj Cinemas are all set to host a massive trailer launch.

The cinema chains will launch the trailer across all their screens PAN India. They will invite fans and moviegoers on 4th February and showcase the trailer to them in cities which includes cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Nagpur, Chandigarh amongst others.

Talking about creating this big moment with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the Cinema chain owners/ spokesperson share:

Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited says, “We are really excited on the launch of the Trailer of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi’ We are extremely thankful to the producers for waiting patiently for the theatrical release of the movie on easing of the third wave conditions. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visually stunning films with use of lavish sets, elegant costumes and exuberant background music provide the larger than life effect which can be best enjoyed on the big screen. With Alia as the female protagonist, audiences would get to experience her exceptional acting prowess in her first ever appearance in a Bhansali movie. PVR known for its holistic experience comprising of cutting edge technologies in projection and sound, world class ambience and opulent comfort offers the immersive environment to indulge in watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies with its grandeur and splendour magical effects.

As per Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd., “The third wave of COVID-19 was a minor hiccup for the film exhibition industry and therefore it required top quality content, to propel the industry back to normalcy. We strongly believe that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is one such film which will hasten the recovery process and bring the cinema exhibition industry back on track. We are looking forward to laying out this cinematic masterpiece across INOX cinemas for our patrons across the country.”

Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India, says, "When we saw the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, we knew it is going to be one of the biggest releases of the year. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to give treat to your eyes on big screen & Gangubai’s character needs to be celebrated and to ensure that every moviegoer experiences the trailer of this film on a big screen, Cinépolis India @ 400 screens is now opening gates for fans to be part of a grand trailer launch."

Vishal Sawhney CEO, Carnival Cinemas shares, "After a wait of 3 years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is back with yet another classic film Gangubai Khatiawadi which is also the first biggest release of 2022. This much-anticipated film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Alia Bhatt in a lead role is a big promising prospect to attract moviegoers to come and watch on the big screen. This film will be a boost for the box office collection which saw its low in January due to omicron. We are excited to have audiences come for the biggest trailer launch to witness the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's performance in the trailer and book your seats with a bucket of Popcorn 🍿. We at Carnival cinemas are looking forward to the release of this film. Carnival Cinemas, Come Celebrate."

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Release Into The Theatres On February 25

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer To Be Out On February 4; Actress Drops New Poster

Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas states, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to create films that a treat to the eyes and after watching the teaser we are sure the Gangubai Kathiyawad is no different and with the decline in the Covid Cases we are looking to forward to welcoming the crowds back to the world of cinemas. We intend to ensure that all our patrons get a chance to experience the trailer on the big screens across all Miraj properties from 4th February onwards”.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release theatrically on 25th February 2022.