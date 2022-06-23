Cinematographer Shares How Is Shah Rukh Khan As A Person After Shooting His First Ad With Him!

There's a reason why Shah Rukh Khan is called the 'King of hearts'. No matter whether his films work or not, he is undeniably one of the most loved superstars of Bollywood. Recently, cinematographer Lawrence Dcunha shared the experience of shooting an ad for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed how humble he is as a person!

He shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of the ad shoot and captioned it as, "Shah Rukh Khan. My first ad film shoot with king khan!!! Although he shot throughout the night for his upcoming movie, he came slightly behind schedule but sweetly apologised for the delay. He was very respectful, thoroughly professional, yet joking and making people laugh on the set."

He further said how SRK's aura brighten up the room and there was no dull moment with him on the set.

He further wrote, "We didn't have a stand in for him, so he sat on the mark and asked me if I could continue with my lighting while he was rehearsing his lines. His acknowledgement towards his technicians and crew overwhelmed me, that he addressed each one by their names. There was no dull moment with him on the set."

Lawrence went on to add when the shoot was finally done, he shook hands with everyone, stayed till the very end and clicked pictures with all of them.

He concluded by saying, "Such a gentleman!!!#picoftheday, #ilovemyjob, #fanboymoment."

With respect to work, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawaan.