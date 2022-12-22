Will Ranveer Singh Finally Deliver A Hit With Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus After 2 Consecutive Disasters?

Ranveer Singh entered Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. Co-starring Anushka Sharma, the romantic comedy turned out to be a box office hit and the actor earned a positive response for his debut performance.

After a successful beginning, Ranveer went on to be a part of many hit films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Simmba. He has spent 12 years in showbiz so far and is counted among the highest-paid stars of his generation.

Ever since the theatres reopened last year after the deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the audience behaviour has changed and most of this year's Bollywood releases failed to perform well at the ticket window.

While Drishyam 2 and Avatar: The Way Of Water turned out to be huge hits, Ranveer is now all set to entertain fans with Cirkus. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the comedy film is slated to release tomorrow (December 23) and features the actor in a double role for the first time.

Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Johny Lever among others are also essaying pivotal roles in it. Inspired by William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, Cirkus has created good hype before its release.

While the advance bookings aren't too encouraging, everyone is confident that the much-awaited film will do well at the box office as it's getting a clean window of several weeks. Well, Ranveer really needs a successful film at this point in time as his last two releases flopped badly at the box office.

For the unversed, Ranveer's last two releases were 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 was the biopic of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The film was released on Christmas last year amid huge expectations. Despite getting favourable reviews, the sports drama turned out to be a commercial disaster leaving everyone shocked.

After 83, he played the lead role in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the comedy-drama was released in May this year and received a mixed response from critics as well as moviegoers. It underperformed at the ticket window and was a failure.

Lifetime Collection Of Ranveer's Last 2 Releases

83 - Rs 109.02 core

Jayeshbhai Jordaar - 15.59 crore

Now, it'll be interesting to see if Ranveer will finally deliver a hit with Cirkus after two back-to-back flops or not.

