Cirkus Trailer Launch: Rohit Shetty Confirms Golmaal 5 With Ranveer Singh; Latter Quips About Cirkus 2, Simmba
Ranveer Singh is all over the news these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Cirkus. Helmed by Rohit, Cirkus is a period comedy drama and also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. It has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And as the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the film, it has witnessed a mixed romance from the audience. To note, Ranveer will be seen playing a double role for the first time on the big screen for the first time.
Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty’s Second Collaboration
To note, Cirkus marks Ranveer's second collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The actor and director had earlier collaborated for Simmba wherein Ranveer played the role of a cop and it was a massive hit. Needless to say, the actor-director duo are pinning similar hopes for Cirkus as well.
Rohit Shetty Confirms Golmaal 5
During the trailer launch, Ranveer confirmed that Rohit Shetty is making a comedy verse. Following this, Rohit announced his third collaboration with the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor and stated that Ranveer will be a part of Golmaal 5. "He (Ranveer) is very smart, now he will come in Golmaal as well," he added. Interestingly, the Cirkus trailer also had a glimpse of the Golmaal franchise towards the end.
Ranveer Singh Quips about Simmba 2 and Cirkus 2
This isn't all. Ranveer was also seen quipping about the second installments of Simmba and Cirkus respectively as he shared his excitement about collaborating with Rohit again. He said, "I also want Cirkus 2 and Simmba 2, and I will even come in Singham as well. I will come."
Ranveer Singh To Romance Alia Bhatt Again
As Cirkus is set to release on Christmas this year, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will also star Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead. To note, it will mark Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be hitting the screens on April 28 next year.