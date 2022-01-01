Cirkus: Rohit Shetty Reveals Why He Has Not Announced The Release Date Of Ranveer Singh's Film Yet

After the success of Sooryavanshi which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, all eyes are now towards Rohit Shetty's next outing Cirkus which features Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's popular play The Comedy Of Errors.

Lately there have been speculations about this Ranveer-starrer releasing on July 15 next year. However in his recent interview with a news portal, Rohit dismissed these speculations and clarified that they are yet to decide the release date for the movie.

The filmmaker told Pinkvilla, "We have not announced the release date for Cirkus. It's speculation that we are releasing in theatres on July 15, 2022. We are still considering the date and will announce it soon when we get the right one. I could have announced Cirkus on any date as I was the first person who knew that the theatres are going to open but I felt that one needs to also give other producers a chance too, for six-seven months. Cirkus is ready (the last schedule was completed earlier this month). Too much of movies overlapping, is also not good for the film industry and there is a lot of backlog of films (including RRR, Runway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi) for two years so let them release first and then I will come. I will not come before July-August for sure so that other producers will get at least six-months' space.

He further emphasized that he cannot be selfish as that isn't his nature and added, "I cannot be selfish as that is not in my nature. That's maybe my upbringing or the way I have always been. I believe that when you are moving forward you have to take everyone together with you and not travel solo. My father was always like this and it's been in my system now that I cannot walk alone."

Cirkus features Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles. Talking about directing such a film for the first time, Rohit admitted that it was very tough for him especially when the film belongs to comedy genre.

"It was very tough and especially when the genre is comedy and in today's time where the VFX has to be correct as kids today are exposed to so much content. But I love exploring new things and the space of double roles was something new for me to do so Cirkus was a great experience. I started the film during the pandemic. I cannot sit around waiting and do nothing. I have to work and there has to be someone to take the first step. I was the first person to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi last year and the first guy to finish shooting a movie in four months. Cirkus was also challenging to shoot as it is set at a different time frame. I have been wanting to do that for a long time. I wanted to see if a technically upgraded film was made in an earlier era. It's come out really well as the simplicity of the film works - like All The Best and Golmaal was. I have seen the first edit and it's beautiful," he was quoted as saying.

Rohit also shared his experience of working with Ranveer and said, "We have worked on many projects together - from Simmba to Sooryavanshi to doing ads together. I am very comfortable and happy working with Ranveer. He is a great guy and a fabulous actor - the most dedicated actor that I have worked with. Ranveer is the superstar of the next generation, I would say. There is a tuning or comfort zone that I share with him, like how I am with Ajay (Devgn) and it just happened when we started with an ad and did Simmba together. Ranveer is very hard-working and that's the reason he is where he is today."

Rohit's last directorial Sooryavanshi, a theatrical release, was the highest grossing film of 2021.