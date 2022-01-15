Colaba Lawyer-Film-Maker Arrested in Pocso Case

A 53-year-old solicitor and film-maker from Colaba reportedly has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old college student under the pretext of giving her a break in modelling and the fashion industry.

James Franco Admits To Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says He Is Undergoing Treatment For Addiction

According to reports, the Colaba police have booked him under IPC sections 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under the stringent Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The girl's mother in her complaint revealed that the accused had approached her and her mother on January 7 in a pizzeria in Colaba. He said he could make a career for her in the glamour world of fashion and modelling and asked them to meet at his office at the Pasta Lanes in Colaba. The accused reportedly described himself as an independent editor, legal counsel and documentary film-maker and is prominent across social media channels.

He later assured the girl and her mother that he would bring them prosperity and make a great career in fashion. On the next day, when the girl reached his office, he made her try out several different outfits. She later found out that he had installed CCTV cameras in both the changing rooms she had been asked to use.

Chris Noth's Cameo Cut Out of 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Reportedly, the Colaba police said they have seized the CCTV cameras and footage from the accused's office and further investigations are underway.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.