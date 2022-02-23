Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Also Targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar?

The high-profile cheating case revolving around alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar even grabbed more eyeballs when Jacqueline Fernandez's name was embroiled in the same. However, it looks like Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi were not the only ones who were targeted by the conman. Sukesh had also targeted other A-list Bollywood actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

According to a news report in India Today, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used extortion money to send these actresses lavish gifts. The report added that the alleged conman targeted Sara Ali Khan in May 2021. He texted Sara on Whatsapp on May 21, 2021, introducing himself as Suraj Reddy. The conversation continued and Sukesh told the Atrangi Re actress that he would like to gift her a car as a friendly gesture.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar also told Sara Ali Khan that his CEO Mrs Irani had contacted her. For the unversed, Pinky Irani was an associate of Sukesh whose job was to convince the actresses to meet the conman. Pinky was also responsible for Jacqueline Fernandez to meet Chandrashekhar.

Sara Ali Khan was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the gifts wherein the actress told the agency in a letter dated January 14 2022, that refused the extravagant gifts by the conman. However, the Love Aaj Kal actress said that she agreed to receive a box of chocolates by Sukesh who also sent a Frank Mueller watch along with the same. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was targeted by Sukesh through his wife Leena Maria Paul.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar reportedly gifted items worth Rs 18 lakh to Janhvi Kapoor. Sukesh's wife posed to be an owner of a salon called Nail Artistry to Janhvi and invited her to inaugurate the salon. Not knowing the reality of the couple, the Roohi actress inaugurated the salon on July 19, 2022, in Bangalore. Janhvi received Rs 18.94 lakh on her bank account as professional fees for the inauguration. The actress who also received a Christian Dior bag from Leena's mother submitted her bank account details and statement to the ED.

Then, Sukesh Chandrashekhar's associate Pinky Irani targeted Bhumi Pednekar pretending to be Vice President HR of News Express Post in January 2021. Irani reportedly told Bhumi that her company's chairman Mr Suraj aka Sukesh Chandrashekhar was a fan of hers and wished to gift her a car. Sukesh also introduced himself as 'Shekhar' and texted the Badhaai Do actress stating, "My friend Ms Irani must have got in touch with you regarding a few projects and a car that I wanna gift you." However, Bhumi informed the ED that she did not get any gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, 'Suraj', 'Shekhar' or any of his associates.