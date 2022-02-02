Content Creator Esha Dhingra's Journey Of Love & Life Will Surely Bring A Smile To Your Face

The first meeting or a first date is perhaps the most cherishing moment of one's life. We have often seen in movies where the couple gets along quite well after their first date. Lucky are those who bring such dreamy moments to life, and it seems that content creator Esha Dhingra's love story is indeed a special one.

The influencer is an MBA degree holder and is currently based in London. Much before moving to the United Kingdom and starting her work as a content creator, Esha's life has been a true filmy story.

At 22, Esha met the love of her life Anup Ratnaparkhi. While Esha came from a Punjabi family, her husband belonged to a Maharashtrian family. And as they say, that love has no boundaries, the duo from two different backgrounds fell in love with each other.

"We were in the same college, and after completing the studies, the only thought that bothered us was not being together. Little did we know that the campus placements would bring us together in the same company," reveals Esha.

Taking her relationship to another level, she got married to Anup. She says, "My husband and I are from two different states. Our parents did not object because our love was strong enough and was beyond any boundaries. I feel glad when people take cues and get inspired by my life's journey. After all, there's nothing stronger than the love between two individuals." Today Esha Dhingra is a proud mother to a boy. Her Instagram feed is a reflection of her thoughts that majorly revolve around family values.

It has been more than three years since the influencer moved to the United Kingdom. Living the life of her dreams, the content creator migrated to London as her husband got placed there. "My son and I then went to London on my husband's dependent visa. The transition in terms of lifestyle was quite different, but we got used to the lifestyle there", adds Esha.

Ever since Esha moved to London, she has been creating content that is informative as well as high on family values.

An Indian by heart, Esha Dhingra ensures that her content is relatable to the audience. Currently, she is working in a leading IT company and is even serving different types of content to the audience.

When asked about the skill that she developed after flying to London, the influencer stated time management as the key. As a mother, a corporate employee and a content creator; she maintains a perfect work-life balance and inspires everyone to live life to the fullest.