Content Creator Nikhil Kandhari Gaining Traction On Social Media As A Musical Artist

Fashion and music make a deadly combination giving room to creativity. Both these industries have exponentially grown in the last few years. On top of it, social media has helped many creative professionals soar high in their distinctive fields. In this highly competitive environment, there is a rise of content creators making their presence felt with sheer talent. Nikhil Kandhari is one of the highly innovative influencers on Instagram. Making everyone's heads turn with his smashing style statement, Kandhari has grabbed everyone's attention for his impeccable talent as a musician.

Known for creating upbeat tunes, Nikhil Kandhari on several occasions have left the audience impressed. While the netizens have seen him more into fashion and styling, not everyone is aware of his knack for music. Having performed at gigs and different shows, the DJ has produced various musical tracks that have been streamed on the music platforms. The best part about the DJ's musical tracks is that they have a modern touch.



In other words, Nikhil Kandhari's tracks are fast-paced that can make anyone drool on the dance floor. Widely recognised by the name Nikhil in the music industry, the DJ has performed at top-notch music festivals in India and overseas. He has earlier taken the stage ablaze with his performances at global events like Sunburn,Don't Let Daddy Know, By The Pier and Enchanted Valley Carnival.

Speaking about his experiences of performing at these events, Nikhil said, "It has been a rollercoaster journey. Every event I have performed at has been a learning experience. The only common thing has been the love and admiration of the audience. I am grateful that listeners have supported my art and craft." Interestingly, the versatile lad has got appreciation from reputed music artists like Steve Angello, Arty, EDX and Jamie Jones to name a few.

In his commendable journey, Kandhari has been associated with well-known artists and brands. As a content creator, he has collaborated with global brands like Hugo Boss, L'Oreal, Jaguar, Glenmorangie and Karl Lagerfeld. Apart from this, his collaboration with H&M x Sabyasachi was widely lauded by fashion enthusiasts.