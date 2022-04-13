Cops Arrest A Couple In Connection With Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi Residence Robbery Worth Rs 2.41 Crore

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja who announced their first pregnancy early his year, faced a security concern recently. According to reports, back in February 2022, cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.41 crore was stolen from their Delhi residence. Two months later, cops have arrested a couple in connection with the theft.

Reportedly, Sonam's mother-in-law lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq Road Police Station and their staff members are still being questioned in the matter. The Delhi Police interrogated 25 employees, 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners and other workers.

The recent update by ANI quoted New Delhi's DCP, Amrutha Guguloth in a tweet saying, "A couple arrested in connection with Rs 2.41 crore robbery at actor Sonam Kapoor's in-laws' residence in Delhi."

Soon after, Amrutha Guguloth, DCP New Delhi, Delhi Police revealed further details about the investigation in a statement. She said, "Accused Aparna Wilson (30), who works as a nurse and home medical care assistant, has been arrested with her husband Naresh Kumar Sagar (30). She has done patient home care duties at the house of the complainant on several occasions upon the patient's (the owner of the jewellery) requirement. This kept her close to the patient, whose jewellery was stolen by the accused and she gave it to her husband."

According to TOI the raid was conducted on Tuesday night (April 12, 2022) at their residence in Sarita Vihar by the Crime Branch and Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district Police. Police is yet to recover stolen jewellery and cash as further investigation is underway.

Notably, Sonam and Anand's New Delhi house is inhabited by the actress' father-in-law Harish Ahuja with mother-in-law Priya Ahuja and Anand's grandmother Sarla Ahuja. It was Anand's grandmother who got to know of the theft on February 11, 2022, when she checked her cupboards for jewellery and cash.

In the complaint filed on February 23, 2022, she claimed to have last checked the jewellery 2 years ago. On the other hand, Sonam and Anand are currently in Mumbai and are gearing up to welcome their first child together.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Sonam Kapoor opened up about her pregnancy and confessed that her journey has been easy. She, "If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own. It's been tough-nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor. She also had a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's film AK Vs AK.