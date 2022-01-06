Cordelia Cruise Wherein Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Was Arrested Has 66 COVID Positive Members

The Cordelia cruise wherein superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug case back in October last year, has been found to have 66 COVID-19 positive people. The star kid was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The cruise was reportedly on its way to Goa and had a party underway wherein the NCB officials found drugs in the same after a tip-off. The case sent shockwaves in the country with Aryan finally getting bail on October 30. According to a news report in One India, the passengers who were found to COVID-19 positive were moved back to Mumbai to a hotel or a jumbo centre on Tuesday (January 4), revealed a civic authority.

The remaining crew members and passengers were tested on their arrival and their reports are still waiting. The news report further quoted a civic official to reveal that around 30 COVID-19 positive members went off the ship while the testing was going on for the other members. The civic official further added that the Cordelia cruise ship anchored at a terminal at South Mumbai's Ballard Pier around 6:30 pm and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as well as the police authorities reached the spot.

Aryan Khan Moves HC Seeking Modification Of Bail Condition About Weekly Appearance At NCB Office

The BMC has reportedly arranged for 17-seater ambulances to transport the COVID-19 patients to a COVID centre. The civic official added that these patients also have the option to quarantine themselves at a hotel at their own expense. The BMC authorities had reportedly stated that all the COVID-19 positive patients atop the cruise will be quarantined and those who are not tested positive, will still have to undergo an RT-PCR test. The officials had added that the passengers can disembark from the ship only after they test negative and after that too, they will have to be home-isolated for about a week.

Has Shah Rukh Khan Taken A Break From Social Media After Aryan Khan Case? Avoids Wishing Fans On The New Year

Meanwhile, according to the last update on the Aryan Khan's alleged drug case, he approached the Bombay High Court in December last month, seeking modification of a condition imposed on him when he got bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan's application sought a waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) South Mumbai office every Friday to mark presence. The star kid was arrested from the ship on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was then granted bail by the high court on October 28.