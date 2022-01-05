Dabangg 4: Salman Khan's Character Chulbul Pandey To Have A Transformation In The Film?

Salman Khan's character Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise is one of the most adored cop characters to have graced the big screen. The first movie was released in the year 2010 and sent the fans into a frenzy. After the first film turned out to be a blockbuster, the second movie of the franchise that was released in 2012 also turned out to be a huge hit. However, Dabangg 3 rather received a lukewarm response from the audience. As a result, the latest development suggests that the superstar is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Dabangg 4 impresses the masses this time. The buzz is that not only has the actor roped in a new director but he has also made a significant transformation to his character of Chulbul Pandey.

Salman Khan has zeroed on director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia to write and helm Dabangg 4 and wishes it to be set in a more realistic space. According to a news report in Rediff, a source close to the development told journalist Subash K Jha, "Bhai has asked Tigmanshu to re-write Chulbul Pandey's role. Chulbul will still be a lot of fun, but not a Masti-Khor like he used to be. Given his growing years, Salman wants Chulbul and the plot to take a more serious route this time." Apart from this, the portal quoted Dhulia to reveal, "I'm writing the script."

Salman Khan's Dabangg 4 Script In Process; Tigmanshu Dhulia Working On It: Report

Well, this may hint that the fans of the superstar will see him in a unique avatar this time while he is essaying the iconic cop character. It was earlier reported that Salman Khan is quite pleased with Tigmanshu Dhulia's ideation of the character of Chulbul Pandey for Dabangg 4. A news report in Pinkvilla quoted a source to reveal, "Tigmanshu has been working on the script for Dabangg 4 for more than a year now, and narration will take place next year. Salman is impressed with the basic idea and vision that Tishu has for the Dabangg franchise, as the entire team is looking to bring in a fresh approach to the iconic character of Chulbul Pandey."

Salman Khan Dances On Tamma Tamma Song With His Niece Aayat; Watch The Video

Meanwhile, apart from this, on the work front, Salman Khan also has the ambitious Tiger 3 on his kitty. He will then be seen in the movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The megastar also has the sequels of movies like No Entry, Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan on the pipeline.