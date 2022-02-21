Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Ranveer, Kriti, Sidharth & Others Win Awards
The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held on Sunday (February 20) at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The award hosted to feliciate the talents for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema was graced by celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Lara Dutta, Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra amongst others.
Here's the list of winners who won it bag at the event.
Best Actor- Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. Post winning the award, the actor posted a picture of himself with the trophy and wrote, "Honoured to receive the 'Best Actor' award for '83' at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 🏆 Thank you for the love ♥️🙏🏽♾ dpiff_official."
Best Actress- Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon was bestowed with the Best Actress award for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards announced the news and wrote, "Congratulations to kritisanon for winning the award for Best Actress - Mimi at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors."
Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth
Malhotra
won
the
Critics
Best
Actor
Award
for
Shershaah.
The
actor
took
to
social
media
to
express
his
gratitude
and
wrote,
"Thank
you
Dadasaheb
Phalke
International
Film
festival
Awards
2022
dpiff_official
for
honouring
me
with
the Best
Actor
Critics
Award
#dpiff2022."
He added, "It was such an honour to play the role of Capt. #VikramBatra, one of the youngest brave hearts of the Indian Army. A big thank you to Vikram Batra's family for trusting us. Thank you to #VishnuVardhan and karanjohar dharmamovies kiaraaliaadvani apoorva1972 and shabbirboxwalaofficial. Thanking the whole cast and crew of #Shershaah. Last but not the least Thank You to all my fans for your love and support. Big hug 🤗."
Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani
The Critics Best Actress award went to Kiara Advani for her performance as Dimple Cheema in Shershaah.
People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani
Abhimanyu Dassani took home the trophy for People's Choice Best Actor for Meenakshi Sundareshwar.
People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan won the People's Choice Best Actress Award.
Film of the Year - Pushpa: The Rise
Best Film - Shershaah
Critics Best Film - Sardar Udham
Best Director- Ken Ghosh for 'State Of Siege: Temple Award
Best Debut- Ahan Shetty
Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik (Kaagaz)
Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta (Bell Bottom)
Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma (Antim: The Final Truth)
Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh
Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra
Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor
Best Cinematography- Jayakrishna Gummadi (Haseen Dillruba)