Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Ranveer, Kriti, Sidharth & Others Win Awards

      The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held on Sunday (February 20) at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The award hosted to feliciate the talents for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema was graced by celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Lara Dutta, Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra amongst others.

      Here's the list of winners who won it bag at the event.

      Best Actor- Ranveer Singh

      Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. Post winning the award, the actor posted a picture of himself with the trophy and wrote, "Honoured to receive the 'Best Actor' award for '83' at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 🏆 Thank you for the love ♥️🙏🏽♾ dpiff_official."

      Best Actress- Kriti Sanon

      Kriti Sanon was bestowed with the Best Actress award for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards announced the news and wrote, "Congratulations to kritisanon for winning the award for Best Actress - Mimi at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors."

      Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra

      Sidharth Malhotra won the Critics Best Actor Award for Shershaah. The actor took to social media to express his gratitude and wrote, "Thank you Dadasaheb Phalke International Film festival Awards 2022 dpiff_official for honouring me with the Best Actor Critics Award
      #dpiff2022."

      He added, "It was such an honour to play the role of Capt. #VikramBatra, one of the youngest brave hearts of the Indian Army. A big thank you to Vikram Batra's family for trusting us. Thank you to #VishnuVardhan and karanjohar dharmamovies kiaraaliaadvani apoorva1972 and shabbirboxwalaofficial. Thanking the whole cast and crew of #Shershaah. Last but not the least Thank You to all my fans for your love and support. Big hug 🤗."

      Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani

      The Critics Best Actress award went to Kiara Advani for her performance as Dimple Cheema in Shershaah.

      People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani

      Abhimanyu Dassani took home the trophy for People's Choice Best Actor for Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

      People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan

      Radhika Madan won the People's Choice Best Actress Award.

      Film of the Year - Pushpa: The Rise

      Best Film - Shershaah

      Critics Best Film - Sardar Udham

      Best Director- Ken Ghosh for 'State Of Siege: Temple Award

      Best Debut- Ahan Shetty

      Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik (Kaagaz)

      Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta (Bell Bottom)

      Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma (Antim: The Final Truth)

      Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh

      Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra

      Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor

      Best Cinematography- Jayakrishna Gummadi (Haseen Dillruba)

      Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 9:16 [IST]
