Dalip Tahil On Mahesh Babu's Viral Comment On Working In Bollywood: It Had A Lot To Do With Work Ethics

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu recently hit the news for the wrong reason after his 'Bollywood can't afford me' statement went viral on social media. Later, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor clarified his controversial comment by saying that his comment was blown out of proportion and that he never meant to belittle other languages.

Senior actor Dalip Tahil in his recent interview with Hindustan Times shared his take on this controversy. Earlier, the Toolsidas Junior actor had tweeted his support to Babu and written, "In my humble opinion, when @urstrulyMahesh (south megastar) says Hindi movies cannot afford him, he is most likely referring to the work ethic, where I completely agree with him.. more strength to Mahesh Babu."

In his recent chat with the tabloid, Dahil Tahil elaborated on his tweet and explained, "What I meant by work ethics, I still stand by it. When Mahesh Babu said 'Hindi films can't afford me', maybe partly he meant the remuneration, but it had a lot to do with (something else as well)....You must understand, Mahesh Babu is a huge star across the country, not just the Telugu film industry. He is a pan-India, mega star. You must understand, when he comes to a place where he is not absolutely in control, and in complete understanding of the functioning of the project, it is going to be very difficult for him."

Dahil who recently did a Telugu film with superstar Pawan Kalyan said that the work ethics in south Indian film industry is different. According to him, the producers are themselves invested in the films. They are present on the sets and it is not a corporate board meeting that is taking decisions. Calling them 'hands-on', the Baazigar actor said that they shoot their films start-to-finish and are more organised.

He said that the main people driving the projects are committed to one project at a time which makes a big difference as things get done more efficiently.

Speaking about the importance of working on bound scripts, Dalip said, "I am sure Bombay will also become an equally well-oiled machinery. I am not trying to degrade Hindi film industry or anyone but just saying what I have seen over past 47 years. I respect the Hindi movie system. It gave me a lot, and taught me a lot and I love the madness here. I remember when I did Bombay Dreams, and the BBC series (East Enders in 2003 and Nuclear Secrets in 2007), I was asked the difference between the industries and I said I miss the magic of the madness. You know, being given a new script just one hour before the shot. Unthinkable! I loved that madness, it was left to you as an actor to adjust. Let me tell you, it is not a good situation to be in."

The actor concluded by saying that the South Indian Film Industry is fair better oiled machinery than Bollywood and therefore, it will be difficult for Mahesh Babu to come and work in Hindi films.