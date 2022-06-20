Dalip Tahil On Playing Aamir Khan's Dad In Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: Heard The Prologue & Agreed To Do The Film

Dalip Tahil in his latest interview has opened up on playing Aamir Khan's father in Mansoor Khan's 1988 tragic romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The actor revealed that Mansoor offered him this Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer after watching his performance in the television show Buniyaad.

Tahil told ETimes, "I asked Nasir Hussain saab, long after we were shooting for the film, 'Where did you find me in the big fat industry?' Because it was such a powerful role and he told me, 'I saw you in Buniyaad and that's what I wanted in this movie. I wanted a strong character but an emotional one. We knew we were going to cast Aamir and you fit the character of his father'."

The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor revealed that a lot of big actors had turned down Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He shared that Nassir Hussain was initially supposed to direct the film with Sanjeev Kumar and Shammi Kapoor. However, he suffered a heart attack and doctors advised him not to take on the burden of direction.

Dalip revealed that Tahir's son Mansoor Khan then agreed to direct the film as he had loved the subject. However, he told his father that he can't work with Sanjeev Kumar and Shammi Kapoor because they were too senior.

"So the film went through a whole recasting and it was offered to quite a few character actors in the industry. I won't take names but a lot of people turned down Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I was 31 years old when I played Aamir's father in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. And I didn't even think before taking up this role. Aamir was a teenager then. I heard the prologue and I agreed to do the movie even before hearing it further. I wasn't even a father myself at that time when I played a father to Aamir Khan, I was not even married," Dalip told the tabloid.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak revolves around two youngsters who fall in love with each other and decide to elope despite knowing the fact that their respective families are sworn enemies. The Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer had even won the National Award for Best Popular Film.